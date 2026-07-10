Argentina, Australia, England seek first Nations Championship wins

July 10 : Argentina, Australia and England are all looking for their first wins in the new Nations Championship this Saturday after defeat on the opening weekend, while Scotland will be hoping for a breakthrough triumph.

The competition awards points for each game, culminating in a November final at Twickenham between the top sides from the north and south, which leaves little room for setbacks.

Argentina suffered a surprise home loss to Scotland in Cordoba last Saturday but, having had more time together, will be raring to get back on track against Wales in San Juan.

Argentina's players come from clubs all around Europe, and initial preparations are traditionally not enough to get some rhythm and consistency going. They looked out of sorts against the Scots.

Australia were edged out by Ireland in Sydney last week and now move on to Brisbane to face another tough test against France, who ran New Zealand close last week.

The Wallabies have been struck again by injury to their flyhalves, with Carter Gordon and his replacement Ben Donaldson suffering calf injuries in last Saturday's two-point loss.

Declan Meredith becomes their seventh different flyhalf in the last 17 tests.

Australia remain an inconsistent outfit, almost 12 months away from their hosting of the next World Cup, and will be keen for a statement win against the Six Nations champions.

“Australia are a case of ‘on’ or ‘off’," warned France coach Fabien Galthie. “They are capable of beating anyone. They went and beat the South Africans on their home turf in a match where they were trailing 22-0 but ended up winning 38-22.

“That was the ‘on’ mode. Then curiously they switch to ‘off’. You get the impression they are dominating their opponents, imposing a game based on speed and power, and then suddenly they have moments of inconsistency and fragility. It’s up to us to capitalise on that.”

England take on Fiji in Liverpool with home advantage ceded by the Pacific Islanders, which offers the ideal chance for a much-needed win after losing 45-21 to South Africa in Johannesburg.

An upset defeat, however, could spell trouble for England coach Steve Borthwick whose side have lost their last five tests.

Scotland are up against South Africa, where they have never won, but having shown form and with Finn Russell back in the team, will be hoping for an upset against the world champions, who continue to experiment with their squad.

In Saturday’s other games, New Zealand host Italy in Wellington and Japan face Ireland in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)