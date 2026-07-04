Logo
Logo

Sport

Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller

Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Cristian Romero celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Paul Childs
Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Cristian Romero celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Lisandro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Lisandro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal with Enzo Fernandez REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Sam Navarro
04 Jul 2026 08:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MIAMI, July 3 : Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in their World Cup last-32 clash which went into extra time on Friday, with an own goal in the 111th minute giving the reigning champions the win.

• Lionel Messi had opened the scoring when he latched on to a long ball in behind the defence from Lisandro Martinez.

• Deroy Duarte equalised in the 59th minute with a low shot as Cape Verde forced extra time.

• Martinez made it 2-1 from a corner in the first half of extra time.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Sidny Cabral scored Cape Verde's second equaliser with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box in the 103rd minute.

• Cristian Romero's header from Messi's corner in the 111th minute was deflected in off Diney Borges for an own goal to give Argentina the win.

• Argentina will play Egypt in the last 16.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement