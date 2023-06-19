Argentina beat Indonesia 2-0 without Messi in Jakarta friendly

JAKARTA: World Cup winners Argentina beat a spirited Indonesia 2-0 in a lucrative friendly in Jakarta on Monday (Jun 19) without global superstar Lionel Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes opened the scoring after 38 minutes, stepping forward and hitting a rocket into the top corner after staunch defending from the home side.

Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and new Inter Miami signing, pulled out of the game after weeks of hype in Indonesia but that did not stop a raucous crowd in the Gelora Bung Karno stadium.

The 149th-ranked home team were met by roars from a crowd of more than 60,000 that formed a sea of red shirts.

Argentina applied pressure from the kick-off, dominating the ball as Indonesia weathered the storm for the first half an hour.

Man City star Julian Alvarez could have grabbed two goals after Indonesia goalkeeper Ernando Ari Sutaryadi and naturalised centre-back Jordi Amat were both caught on the ball in their own box.

Wingers Nicolas Gonzalez and Facundo Buonanotte also drew saves from the Indonesian keeper before the opening goal.