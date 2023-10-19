Argentina bring in Bertranou as only change for New Zealand semi-final

PARIS : Argentina have made a single change to their match day 23 for the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Paris on Friday as scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou returns to the side in the place of Tomas Cubelli.

Coach Michael Cheika has kept faith with the rest of the starting XV and bench that defeated Wales 29-17 in their quarter-final clash in Marseille, including another start for Santiago Carreras at flyhalf.

The side will be captained by hooker Julian Montoya, having won their last four games in a row since an opening defeat to England, a feat they have not achieved since the 2015 World Cup.

Argentina are seeking a first World Cup final appearance but have won only two of their previous 36 tests against New Zealand, though both of those wins have come since 2020.

Argentina team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni.