Argentina call up Lucas Paulos as injury replacement for Matera
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - England v Argentina - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 9, 2023 Argentina's Pablo Matera with blood on his shirt after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

11 Oct 2023 01:13AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 01:52AM)
PARIS: Argentina’s key loose forward Pablo Matera will play no further part at the Rugby World Cup after his injury-enforced exit from the tournament in France was confirmed on Tuesday with Lucas Paulos called up as his replacement.

Matera suffered a tear in his right hamstring in Argentina’s decisive 39-27 win over Japan in Nantes on Sunday which saw them advance to a quarter-final meeting against Wales in Marseille this weekend.

The Argentine Rugby Union said the Bayonne second rower, who was already training with the squad at their base at Berre l'Etang, near Marseille, would replace Matera.

The 25-year-old Paulos has won 12 caps for the Pumas, the last of which was as a starter in the Rugby Championship clash against South Africa in Johannesburg in July.

Source: Reuters

