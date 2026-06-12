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Argentina call up Senesi for World Cup after Balerdi injury
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Argentina call up Senesi for World Cup after Balerdi injury

Argentina call up Senesi for World Cup after Balerdi injury

Oct 10, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Argentina defender Marcos Senesi (6) dribbles the ball against Venezuela during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

12 Jun 2026 04:39AM
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June 11 : Defender Marcos Senesi has been called up to reigning World Cup champions Argentina's squad, replacing the injured Leonardo Balerdi, the country's Football Association (AFA) announced on Thursday.

Marseille's Balerdi was dropped from Argentina's 26-man squad on Saturday after suffering a ​right calf injury.

"Marcos Senesi joins the Argentina squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup," the AFA posted on X.

The 29-year-old Senesi, who has made three international appearances, has joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur following the expiry of his contract with Bournemouth.

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Senesi missed only one Premier League game, helping Bournemouth to secure European qualification for the first time after finishing sixth.

⁠The defending champions open their Group J campaign against Algeria on ⁠Tuesday before facing ​Austria and Jordan.

Source: Reuters
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