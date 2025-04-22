Argentina cancels games after death of fan Pope Francis

Argentina's football association postponed all fixtures on Monday to mourn Pope Francis, an ardent fan of the game and supporter of Buenos Aires' San Lorenzo team.

"Argentine football says goodbye to you wrapped in deep sorrow," the Argentine Football Association said of the decision to delay games in his homeland by a day.

A minute's silence will be held at matches this week.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1936, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church died on Monday aged 88.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Francis was not only a spiritual reference, but also a footballing one, and met with players, leaders and football legends, such as the captain of the Argentine national team Lionel Messi and Diego Armando Maradona," the association said.

"He never hid his passion for football and his unconditional love for San Lorenzo de Almagro," it added.

In a memoir, Francis spoke of Maradona's controversial "Hand of God" goal in Argentina's 1986 World Cup soccer quarter-final against England. When Maradona visited him at the Vatican years later, "I asked him, jokingly, 'So, which is the guilty hand?'" the pope recalled.