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Argentina captain Montoya may miss Italy clash
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Argentina captain Montoya may miss Italy clash

Argentina captain Montoya may miss Italy clash

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Third Place Play-Off - Argentina v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 27, 2023 Argentina's Julian Montoya reacts REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

10 Nov 2026 05:20PM
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PARMA, Italy, Nov 10 : Argentina captain Julián Montoya is in danger of missing out on his side’s Nations Championship clash against Italy on Saturday after suffering concussion last week, officials said on Tuesday.

• Montoya had to leave the pitch after suffering a head injury in the 42-12 defeat to Ireland in Dublin last Friday.

• The Pumas suffered another blow on Friday when Juan Cruz Mallía sprained his right knee, leaving them short at fullback with Santiago Carreras and Benjamín Elizalde already injured, the Argentine Rugby Union said in a statement.

• The uncapped 27-year-old Tobías Wade joins the squad as replacement for Mallía, while Bautista Bernasconi and Facundo Bosch are added to the squad as cover for Montoya. Bosch won his last cap for Argentina five years ago.

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• Uncapped prop Matías Medrano has replaced Rodrigo Martínez in the squad while number eight Facundo Isa has returned to the camp after being released to play for Pau in the French Top 14 last weekend.

• Argentina are training this week in Parma, some 200 km (120 miles) from Genoa, where they will take on Italy.

Source: Reuters
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