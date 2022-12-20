Logo
Sport

Argentina to celebrate World Cup victory at Buenos Aires' Obelisk
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Final Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 18, 2022 Argentina fans celebrate winning the World Cup at the Obelisk with an image of Lionel Messi REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Final Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 18, 2022 Argentina fans celebrate winning the World Cup at the Obelisk with an image of Lionel Messi REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Final Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 18, 2022 Argentina fans celebrate winning the World Cup as fireworks are seen REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
20 Dec 2022 02:31AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 03:23AM)
Argentina's national team will celebrate their World Cup triumph on Tuesday (Dec 20) in Buenos Aires at the Obelisk, the monument that is the traditional epicentre of sporting celebrations, the federation said on Monday.

"The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its official Twitter account.

The national team, who beat France on Sunday, will arrive in the country in the early hours of Tuesday on a state airline flight and spend the night at the federation's training centre located near the airport, according to local media reports.

"Argentina, here we come," AFA president Claudio Tapia said on his Twitter account.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a pulsating game that was labelled by many as one of the best finals in World Cup history.

Argentines, who took to the streets in every corner of the country after winning their third World Cup, are eagerly awaiting the team's arrival to continue the celebrations.

"I want to be in Argentina to see how crazy it is. I want them to wait for me, I can't wait to go there and enjoy it with them," the team's talismanic captain Lionel Messi said.

Source: Reuters

