Argentina change five for Scotland as Mallia, Gonzalez reach milestones

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has made five changes to his starting XV for the Autumn International series clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, including a return for Juan Cruz Mallia at fullback for his 50th cap.

The South American side inflicted a 52-28 defeat on Wales in Cardiff last weekend, their record victory over the hosts, and now move to Edinburgh to face a Scotland team that suffered a 25-17 loss to New Zealand.

Three of the changes have come in the backline, with Mallia replacing Santiago Carreras, who drops to the bench, wing Rodrigo Isgro in for Bautista Delguy and outside centre Matias Moroni replacing Justo Piccardo.

Santiago Grondona comes into the team on the flank for Pablo Matera, who also drops to the replacements, and Pedro Rubiolo takes over from Marcos Kremer.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Geronimo Prisciantelli continues at flyhalf with Simon Benitez Cruz alongside him in the number nine jersey, while inside centre Santiago Chocobares and wing Mateo Carreras make up the rest of the backline.

Captain Julian Montoya packs down in the front row with props Mayco Vivas and Pedro Delgado either side of him, and Guido Petti is at lock with Rubiolo.

Joaquin Oviedo is at number eight and Juan Martin Gonzalez, who also earns a 50th cap, is the other flanker.

Argentina are seeking a win that would keep them in sixth place in the World Rugby Rankings and a seeded team ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw early next month.

"Scotland are always a solid team, they have been coached by Gregor (Townsend) for a very long time, so they know exactly what they want and they have quality players. For us it is a very tough game," Contepomi told reporters on Friday.

"Scotland have multiple threats, they have got a very good halfback pair and wings, and the centres are very powerful.

"And then you have a pack that is mobile but heavy in terms of imposing their physicality. It will be a massive defensive challenge."

Scotland are in eighth place and will close the gap on them with a victory.

Argentina team:

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6-Santiago Grondona, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Pedro Delgado, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Mayco Vivas

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Thomas Gallo, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Efrain Elias, 20-Pablo Matera, 21-Agustín Moyano, 22-Santiago Carreras, 23-Justo Piccardo