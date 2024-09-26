Argentina clean up act with discipline now on their side

NELSPRUIT, South Africa : Argentina had a well-deserved reputation for indiscipline on the rugby field that often cost them dearly in test encounters, but this year they have turned that on its head in the Rugby Championship.

In the past, the Pumas could often be relied upon to concede needless penalties through reckless play and hand opponents the chance to score easy points.

Yet this year they are the only team yet to receive a red or yellow card in the annual southern hemisphere championship and have conceded the fewest penalties (50) of any team in the competition.

Coach Felipe Contepomi said the turnaround was not because of any concerted effort to clean up their play but as a result of polishing their approach to matches.

“We don't speak directly ... about discipline, but we want to be the best team we can play and maybe it’s the end result of trying to insist on doing the right things,” he told a press conference on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's meeting against South Africa in Nelspruit to decide the Rugby Championship.

“We don't take any shortcuts in training, and we keep hammering on our method and the way we want to play, working hard, especially in defence.

“And, you know, we just don't cheat. I know it's part of our values, it's part of our behaviour, and we pride ourselves on that and the result is maybe giving away less penalties and not picking up cards.

“But the real thing is not focusing on avoiding cards but rather doing the right thing and working hard.”

Argentina have not had a player sent from the field, either to the sin-bin or red carded, in their last 12 test matches.

“Our philosophy is to trust in your teammates and in the system, and then work as a group, all together.”

Argentina have a remote chance of winning the Rugby Championship, needing a runaway victory against the Springboks at the Mbombela Stadium to lift the trophy for the first time.

But with home wins over South Africa and Australia and an away victory over New Zealand, they have produced their best results in the competition since joining in 2012.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)