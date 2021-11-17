Argentina draw 0-0 with Brazil in World Cup qualifier

SAN JUAN, Argentina : Argentina and Brazil drew a tense and end-to-end match 0-0 on Tuesday, meaning both teams retained their unbeaten record in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil are the only side in the 10-team South American section to guarantee their place in next year's finals and Argentina, who sit in second place six points behind, look certain to join them.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar, and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional playoff.

Neither side was able to impose themselves in an entertaining match with Fred’s second half shot for Brazil that clipped the top of the bar the closest either team came to breaking the deadlock.

The goalless draw in San Juan means Argentina are now 27 matches unbeaten, a run stretching back more than two years.

