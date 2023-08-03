Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future

Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Argentina v Sweden - Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand - August 2, 2023 Argentina's Yamila Rodriguez looks dejected after Argentina are knocked out of the World Cup REUTERS/David Rowland
Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Argentina v Sweden - Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand - August 2, 2023 Argentina's Vanina Correa looks dejected after Argentina are knocked out of the World Cup REUTERS/David Rowland
Argentina exit World Cup without a win but with hopes of a brighter future
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Argentina v Sweden - Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand - August 2, 2023 Argentina coach German Portanova before the match REUTERS/David Rowland
03 Aug 2023 07:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Argentina head home with a heavy heart rueing the failure to get their maiden Women's World Cup win but hopeful that their performances in their three matches in New Zealand bode well for the future with a new generation of players.

The Albiceleste's first match at the tournament, when they came close to upsetting Italy before succumbing 1-0 to a late goal, raised hopes in a country that celebrated a men's World Cup title last December.

The team showed great spirit in recovering from a 2-0 deficit in their second match to draw 2-2 with South Africa before rounding out their campaign with a 2-0 loss to the best team in the group, Sweden.

"We leave with mixed feelings that will help us a lot to learn from these ups and downs, " Argentina coach German Portanova said after their elimination in Hamilton on Wednesday.

"If I think about the three games, they gave their all and did a lot of what I told them to do, that's the best thing that can happen to a coach. But the dream fades when we don't win or qualify.

"The first half against South Africa we weren't at our best. We managed to turn it around with attitude, but we lacked strength."

As Argentina wrap up their fourth World Cup appearance, core names such as midfielder Estefania Banini have played their final international game and will make way for new faces.

Portanova hopes the younger players will be better equipped to compete physically with the best women's teams in the world.

"There is a deficit on the physical side, a difficulty when it comes to competing," he said.

"There are also mixed feelings for the ones that played their last World Cup. There will be an inevitable renewal of players, I hope that the youngsters make that change.

"We have to double our efforts so that one of these days we can compete with these teams on equal terms for a longer time."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.