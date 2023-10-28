Argentina face tough challenge to get back to World Cup heights

PARIS : Argentina finished the Rugby World Cup the way they started it, with a defeat against England, who took the bronze medal and left the Pumas with a major task to get to that stage in the next edition of the competition.

With several members of the old guard set to retire from international rugby, Argentina will need to develop their new talents, but the challenge is tougher as the clubs were left without a top league after the Super Rugby season was abandoned because of COVID-19 in 2020.

Australia and New Zealand now have 10 franchises in the Super Rugby Pacific and South Africa's Stormers, Bulls and Sharks take part in Europe's Champions Cup, while Argentine clubs are left to play in the Superliga Americana.

Pumas captain Julian Montoya, however, believes the squad has a bright future, with several World Cup debutants having made quite an impact after a disappointing loss to England in the first game, when their opponents played almost the whole game with 14 men after Tom Curry's sending-off.

"Many boys made their debuts at this World Cup and did so in a spectacular way. The future is spectacular," Montoya said.

"Some great work is being done at the Argentine Rugby Union, developing kids and doing very well. Mateo Carreras was impressive, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, I don't want to forget anyone.

"We have to continue improving but I see the group doing well, especially in how we bonded."

Argentina have not determined who will be part of the next cycle, with several players yet to decide their future.

Scrumhalf Tomas Cibelli, who will be 38 when the next World Cup starts in Australia, said: "The truth is that this week I didn't even think about it because it was going to distract me from this game" against England.

"It was a very important game for the team, and I didn't think about personal situations. There will be time to think about the future."

Whether Cheika will be at the head of the squad in four years is far from certain. Argentina might turn to assistant coach and national team great Felipe Contepomi."When I arrived in 2022, it was clear we were going for two years, for the World Cup. Contepomi is not far off. He is getting good results and that has always been part of the conversation. We will decide now what is best for the Pumas in the future," Cheika said.

"Will I continue? We will see. Maybe we need a change, take another step with Felipe, but that is not important. I want this team to win, to have success.

"They took with them a piece of my heart. We haven’t talked about this until now. It is not something I am concerned about at all. I know we will take the best decision."