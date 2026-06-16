Heavyweights Argentina and France start World Cup quests

LOS ANGELES: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France, the two teams that contested a thrilling World Cup final four years ago, roar into the 2026 tournament on Tuesday (Jun 16).

Argentina, who won that thrilling contest in Qatar in a penalty shootout after it finished 3-3 following extra time, take on Algeria in Kansas City.

Messi is set to play in a sixth World Cup, and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said the 38-year-old linchpin of his team "looks good" despite suffering a hamstring injury playing for club side Inter Miami in late May.