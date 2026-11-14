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Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat
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Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat

Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Italy v Argentina - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - November 14, 2026 Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro celebrates scoring their second try with Bautista Delguy REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Italy v Argentina - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - November 14, 2026 Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro in action with Italy's Lorenzo Cannone REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Italy v Argentina - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - November 14, 2026 Argentina's Bautista Bernasconi in action REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Italy v Argentina - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - November 14, 2026 Argentina's Mateo Carreras in action REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Italy v Argentina - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - November 14, 2026 Italy's Tommaso Allan REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
14 Nov 2026 10:02PM
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GENOA, Italy, Nov 14 : Argentina beat Italy 19-14 on Saturday in a Nations Championship meeting short on quality and high on errors which condemned the hosts to their fifth defeat in five matches in the competition.

Italy took an early lead through Monty Ioane's try, converted by Tommaso Allan, but Argentina, who were down to 14 men, levelled just before halftime, with hooker Bautista Bernasconi going over and Tomas Albornoz adding the conversion.

Rodrigo Isgro's try in the 55th minute put Argentina ahead and five minutes later Mateo Carreras extended the lead when he went over for the visitors, with Albornoz converting.

A penalty try for Italy set up a grandstand finish but Argentina held on for their 10th straight win over the Italians.

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Argentina earned their second victory of the competition and are on 11 points, third in the Southern Hemisphere standings, three points ahead of Australia, who visit Scotland on Sunday.

Italy earned a losing bonus point, their first of the competition, but will finish bottom of the Northern Hemisphere group.

Source: Reuters
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