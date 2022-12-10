Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final

LUSAIL, Qatar : Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

With the Argentinian fans far outnumbering their Dutch counterparts, the stadium was bouncing from the start, and Messi thrilled his compatriots with some of his trademark penetrating dribbles.

The 35-year-old's rush at the heart of the Dutch defence paid dividends 10 minutes before the break as he slipped a sublime ball through for Molina to clip home from close range.

The winner of Friday's clash will meet Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties, in the semi-finals next Tuesday.