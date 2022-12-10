Logo
Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul celebrate after Nahuel Molina scores their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Argentina's Nahuel Molina celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez makes a save as Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Netherlands v Argentina - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 9, 2022 Netherlands' Memphis Depay in action with Argentina's Cristian Romero REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
10 Dec 2022 03:54AM
LUSAIL, Qatar : Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

With the Argentinian fans far outnumbering their Dutch counterparts, the stadium was bouncing from the start, and Messi thrilled his compatriots with some of his trademark penetrating dribbles.

The 35-year-old's rush at the heart of the Dutch defence paid dividends 10 minutes before the break as he slipped a sublime ball through for Molina to clip home from close range.

The winner of Friday's clash will meet Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties, in the semi-finals next Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

