Argentina make backline changes in side to take on Italy

UDINE, Italy, : Injuries have forced Argentina into a major reshuffle among the backs for Saturday’s test against Italy in Udine but the forward line stays almost intact after coach Felipe Contepomi named his side on Thursday.

In the backline, only flyhalf Tomas Albornoz and wing Rodrigo Isgro keep their places from the starting lineup that lost 48-7 to South Africa in September’s Rugby Championship decider in Nelspruit.

Centre Santiago Chocobares is out for the rest of the year after picking up an injury against the Springboks while Santiago Carreras misses out because of a calf strain.

At fullback, Juan Cruz Mallia replaces Carreras while Matias Orlando is in for Chocobares at centre, with Bautista Delguy coming onto the wing in place of Mateo Carreras.

At scrumhalf Gonzalo Garcia drops to the bench to be replaced by Gonzalo Bertranou.

With Pablo Matera suspended and Marcos Kremer still injured, the loose forward trio stays the same but in the second row Franco Molina is in for Tomas Lavanini, who has a sprained ankle.

The 40-year-old prop Francisco Gomez Kodela, who a recall to the touring party for this month tests against Italy, Ireland and France, is among the replacements.

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Matias Orlando, 11-Bautista Delguy, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Santiago Grondona, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Franco Molina, 3-Joel Sclavi, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Ignacio Calles, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Matias Alemmano, 20-Bautista Pedemonte, 21-Gonzalo Garcia, 22-Matias Moroni, 23-Santiago Cordero

