Nov 24 : Argentina have been forced into six squad changes ahead of their Nations Championship seventh-place playoff against Scotland at Twickenham on Sunday, the Pumas said on Tuesday.

• Pablo Matera, who acted as captain during the competition this month, is out for personal reasons, while prop Boris Wenger has a facial injury suffered early in last Saturday’s 45-17 loss to France in Paris

• Wenger’s replacement Mayco Vivas was sent off in the second half and is suspended

• Argentina will also be without back Bautista Delguy, who is sidelined with a knee injury. He went off inside the opening 10 minutes last Saturday while Santiago Chocobares has a muscle injury, while Mateo Carreras is out with a shoulder injury

• There is a first senior call-up for 19-year-old Clermont fly-half Juan Segundo Martín Montilla, while one-cap winger Santiago Pernas has also been drafted in.

• The 35-year-old Matias Moroni, who is one test away from a century of caps, has also been drafted in

• The forward replacements are flanker Santiago Grondona, hooker Ignacio Ruiz and prop Rodrigo Martinez, who has won four caps since making his debut five years ago.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)