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Argentina make three changes, Spain unchanged for World Cup final
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Argentina make three changes, Spain unchanged for World Cup final

Argentina make three changes, Spain unchanged for World Cup final

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Argentina Training and Media Opportunity - Atlanta United Training Centre, Marietta, Georgia - July 14, 2026 Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul speaks to the media before training REUTERS/Paul Childs

20 Jul 2026 01:54AM
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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 : Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni made three changes from the side who came from behind to beat England in the semi-finals, while Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged Spain team for Sunday's World Cup final.

• Rodrigo De Paul returns in midfield, Gonzalo Montiel starts at right back and Nicolas Gonzalez comes in on the wing for Argentina.

• Giuliano Simeone, Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes drop out as Lionel Messi captains Argentina in their title defence.

• Lamine Yamal plays up front for Spain after missing training this week following a knock in the semi-final win over France.

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• Pedro Porro also starts after hamstring discomfort, while Pedri remains among the substitutes.

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Gonzalez; Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez.

Source: Reuters
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