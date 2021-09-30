Logo
Argentina MotoGP contract extended after COVID cancellations
30 Sep 2021 02:14AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 02:09AM)
Argentina will stay on the MotoGP calendar until 2025 after the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo track was cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19, rights holders Dorna said on Wednesday.

The circuit in the northern province of Santiago del Estero first hosted MotoGP in 2014.

"The three-year contract renewal...is fantastic news for MotoGP, showing once again the incredible level of interest in our sport across the territory," Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

The 2021 race was cancelled this month. The circuit suffered a major fire in February with pit and paddock buildings being rebuilt.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

