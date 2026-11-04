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Argentina name first squad of post-Messi era for November friendlies
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Argentina name first squad of post-Messi era for November friendlies

Argentina name first squad of post-Messi era for November friendlies

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina v Bolivia - Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina - September 30, 2026 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni looks on REUTERS/Rodrigo Valle

04 Nov 2026 01:46AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2026 01:54AM)
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Nov 3 : Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Tuesday his first squad since Lionel Messi's international retirement, calling up 28 players for November friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica.

Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino, 21, earned his first senior call-up, while River Plate's Gonzalo Montiel and Parma defender Mariano Troilo return to the squad as Scaloni begins shaping the team without its long-time captain.

The squad also includes several key players, including Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was included despite suffering a fractured jaw while playing for Chelsea, although his fitness will need to be assessed before the matches.

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There was no place for Rodrigo De Paul or Giovani Lo Celso, while striker Lautaro Martinez and defender Cristian Romero are among the notable absentees through injury.

Argentina will host Uruguay on November 13 at La Bombonera before facing Costa Rica on November 17 at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba.

Source: Reuters
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