Argentina name unchanged team for Wallabies test

SYDNEY : Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has made no changes to his starting side for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia in Townsville, sticking with the team that lost to the All Blacks last weekend.

Still seeking a first win of the competition after back-to-back defeats by both South Africa and New Zealand, the Pumas will be looking to improve on the two draws they earned against the Wallabies last season.

Santiago Carreras, who made his first start at flyhalf in senior rugby last week, will again wear the number 10 shirt at North Queensland Stadium with the experienced Domingo Miotti backing up from the bench.

Santiago Chocobares and Lucio Cinti will also reprise the promising centre partnership they debuted in the 36-13 loss to the All Blacks last week.

Ledesma named three uncapped players on the bench in prop Rodrigo Martinez, number eight Joaquin Oviedo and Carreras's younger brother Mateo, a winger.

The younger Carreras brother replaces Matias Moroni, who was the latest player to join Argentina's already lengthy injury list when he fractured his nose last weekend in Brisbane.

Ledesma said he thought the Wallabies, who have beaten world champions South Africa twice in the last two weeks, were a much improved side.

"I think Australia is a different beast to what they were last year," the former Wallabies scrum coach told reporters from Townsville on Thursday.

"It's a great challenge for us to play them at the weekend."

Team

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Santiago Cordero, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Santiago Medrano, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Facundo Gigena

Replacements: 16-Santiago Socino, 17-Rodrigo Martinez, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Guido Petti, 20-Joaquin Oviedo, 21-Gonzalo Garcia, 22-Domingo Miotti, 23-Mateo Carreras

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)