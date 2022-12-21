Argentina parties at huge victory parade in Buenos Aires

"This trophy that we won is also for all those that did not manage to win it in previous World Cups we played, such as Brazil 2014," Messi said on social media, referring to the team that lost 1-0 to Germany in the title match eight years ago.

He also paid tribute to current and past team-mates, and backroom staff.

"Thank you from the heart! Come on Argentina!" added Messi.

Tuesday has been declared a public holiday for the celebrations.

"It's wonderful to experience this moment as an Argentine, sharing it with other Argentines," said student Fiorella Lavia, 18.

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw for their first world title in 36 years.

Messi, who scored twice in the final, was the first player to emerge from the plane, holding the World Cup aloft, with coach Lionel Scaloni right behind him.

Forward Julian Alvarez, a revelation in Qatar with his four goals, was one of the next players out of the Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus A330.

"BETTER THAN 86"

The party that began after Sunday's final is now set to climax with the players' parade through the capital.

"Being so young, it is a blessing to see Argentina win the World Cup," Lautaro Rodriguez, 21, who was celebrating with his girlfriend near the Obelisk, told AFP.

"For me it would already be a lot just to see them," said Valentino Pino, 19.

"But if Messi looks us in the eyes, at the camera, that would be it!"