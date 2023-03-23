Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentina to play friendly against River Plate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentina to play friendly against River Plate

Argentina to play friendly against River Plate

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Argentina Training - Julio Humberto Grondona Training Camp, Ezeiza, Argentina - March 21, 2023 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

23 Mar 2023 05:00AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 05:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Argentina have agreed to play a friendly against River Plate on Friday, following their first game since their World Cup triumph when they host Panama at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The match between Lionel Scaloni's squad and Martin Demichelis' side will be played at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) ground behind closed doors.

The informal fixture was arranged following an invitation to participate in River's training and will be part of a national celebration for the world champions as they reunite on Argentine soil.

Local media reported that Scaloni will use players who do not feature against Panama and Demichelis will field players who will not line up against Universidad de Chile in a friendly on Saturday.

The Argentine national team, who also host Curacao on Mar 28 in the province of Santiago del Estero, will travel on Mar 27 to Paraguay to receive a tribute from the South American Football Confederation, CONMEBOL, for winning their country's third World Cup in Qatar last year.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.