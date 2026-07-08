Argentina produce epic World Cup fightback to beat Egypt, reach quarters

Egypt thought they had doubled their lead on the hour mark after a brilliant counter-attack.



Mohamed Salah played in Mostafa Ziko, who dinked the ball perfectly over the onrushing Emi Martinez.



However, Egyptian celebrations were cut short by a hugely controversial VAR intervention for a foul on Lisandro Martinez, just outside the Egypt box, at the start of the build-up to the goal.



The decision finally fired up the majority Argentine crowd, but they were silenced once more moments later by another blistering Egyptian break.



Salah again led the charge before feeding Hassan and his cross was swept in by Zico.



Argentina looked like a beaten side with Messi among those who head was bowed during the second-half drinks break.



Yet Romero's header - that Shoubir just failed to keep out - sparked a remarkable revival as the defending champions hauled themselves off the canvas.



Moments later a dazzling run by Messi teed up Lautaro Martinez, who headed just wide and Messi was to have his moment of redemption seven minutes from time.



Gonzalo Montiel fed the ball back for his captain to strike sweetly on the half volley.



Shoubir again got a touch but couldn't get it out as the ball cannonned in off the bar for Messi's 21st World Cup goal.



Then Fernandez's bullet header from Lautaro Martinez's cross completed the fightback and Argentina's relief was on full display after the final whistle.