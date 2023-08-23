Logo
Argentina prop Tetaz Chaparro out of World Cup with injury
Sport

Argentina prop Tetaz Chaparro out of World Cup with injury

23 Aug 2023 02:12AM
Argentina will be without tight-head prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro at the Rugby World Cup in France after he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg in training, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Tetaz Chaparro was one of five props selected for the tournament by coach Michael Cheika, who must now have a rethink over his options.

No replacement has been named yet, but Mayco Vivas and Lucio Sordoni have joined the team’s training camp in Portugal.

Argentina have been drawn in Pool D at the tournament in France and open their campaign against England in Marseille on Sept. 9. They also have Japan, Samoa and Chile in their group.

Source: Reuters

