Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina's Lionel Messi. (Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

20 Jan 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 12:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO: Argentina have left Lionel Messi out of their squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia as the Paris St Germain forward continues his recovery from COVID-19 infection.

The twice World Cup winners and current Copa America champions have qualified for the finals in Qatar and sit second in the 10-team South American group.

The 34-year-old Messi was omitted from Argentina’s 27-man squad after not playing for PSG since Dec. 22 against FC Lorient in French Ligue 1.

Messi spent the festive period in Argentina before testing positive for COVID-19 and trained separately from his team mates on his return to Paris.

PSG face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League with the first leg on Feb 15.

Argentina are away to Chile on Jan 27 and host Colombia on Feb 1.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us