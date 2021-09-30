Logo
Argentina ring changes after six ruled out for breaking health rules
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Championship - Australia Wallabies vs Argentina Pumas - Canberra, Australia - September 16, 2017. Argentina's Enrique Pieretto walks off the pitch after getting a yellow card for collapsing the scrum. REUTERS/Jason Reed

30 Sep 2021 06:19PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 06:16PM)
Argentina named Enrique Pieretto as a replacement for Santiago Medrano and Rodrigo Bruni for Pablo Matera in a reshuffled side for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia after six players were ruled out for breaching COVID-19 rules.

Two staff members were also kicked out of the tournament earlier on Thursday for breaking rules by taking an unauthorised day trip to the New South Wales resort of Byron Bay, competition organisers said.

As a result, Medrano along with back row enforcer Matera plus team mates Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra and Santiago Socino were left out of the squad.

Australia thumped Argentina 27-8 in Townsville last weekend for their third straight test win. Argentina have lost all five of their matches so far.

A victory for the Wallabies will help them finish second behind New Zealand, who sealed the title with a victory over world champions South Africa in Townsville last weekend.

Team

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Rodrigo Bruni, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Enrique Pieretto, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Rodrigo Martinez

Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Thomas Gallo, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Francisco Gorrissen, 21-Gonzalo Garcia, 22-Domingo Miotti, 23-Mateo Carreras

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

