Argentina seek to emulate Italy and Brazil as back-to-back champions

June 2 : Dripping talent and forged by success, Argentina aim to become the first men's team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962 and the only nation to do so entirely outside their own region.

Lionel Scaloni's men have kept the core of the squad that won at Qatar 2022, went on to retain the Copa America in 2024 and then topped South America's qualifying group with ease.

Preparations have not been ideal, though.

Since Qatar, they have not faced European opponents. A planned "Finalissima" game against Spain was cancelled due to the Iran war with the gap filled by modest opponents Mauritania and Zambia.

Furthermore, captain Lionel Messi, who turns 39 this month, may retain match-turning capacity and elder-statesman influence but no longer has the stamina and speed that made him such a driving force.

And as illustrated in Qatar - including in the wildly brilliant 3-3 draw in the final with France before penalties - Argentina's defence can be vulnerable.

Other favourites such as Spain, France and Brazil may relish testing a rearguard with a few more years in their collective legs.

Should Argentina triumph again, they would be only the third country to win back-to-back World Cups after Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962). Doing so outside their own South American region would be unprecedented.

Argentina kick off against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in what looks, on paper, a relatively comfortable Group J for them.

QATAR 'IN THE PAST'

Scaloni will again have at his disposal the flair and clinical finishing of Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez in attack.

In midfield, Messi will again be the conductor of the orchestra if fit enough to start, a potential impact substitute if not. If playing, Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister offer stability while Enzo Fernandez adds bite.

At the back, Emiliano Martinez is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world. In front of him, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez and Nahuel Molina bring vast experience even if not all arrive in peak club form.

Argentine have faced some criticism over a recent lack of testing opposition. Their last five opponents stretching back to October also included Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Angola, with Honduras and Iceland lined up for friendlies in June.

Scaloni's record as Argentina's all-time most decorated manager - two Copa Americas (2021 and 2024), a World Cup and a Finalissima (2022) - gives him credit in the bank.

His message is clear: "The World Cup that we won is in the past."

South American football expert Jordan Florit said Messi's U.S. connection could be vital.

"I don't think this World Cup could have been the same without Messi in tow. He's not just the poster boy for MLS, he's a core component of its functionality right now," said Florit, who is also Chief Scout for U.S. side Phoenix Rising.

"And topping their group would mean a round-of-32 game in Miami - Messi's back garden for the past few seasons.

"That'll most likely be against Uruguay, who beat Argentina in La Bombonera during qualifying, or Spain, who have Messi's heir to the Barcelona throne (Lamine Yamal). The location could prove a vital, convenient edge for Scaloni's men."

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Ken Ferris)