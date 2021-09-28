Logo
Argentina select three Premier League players for World Cup qualifiers
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur v Pacos de Ferreira - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Argentina - Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia - June 8, 2021 Argentina's Cristian Romero celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Aston Villa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 25, 2021 Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
28 Sep 2021 11:54AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 11:53AM)
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called up three Premier League players for next month's World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain's COVID-19 travel 'red list'.

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero along with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez have been named in the 30-man squad for 2022 qualifiers against Paraguay (away), Uruguay and Peru (both home) from Oct. 8-15.

Arrivals from red list countries must quarantine for 10 days and the three would therefore miss Premier League games on the weekend of Oct. 16-17.

In August, the Premier League refused https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england-idUKKBN2FP1O8 to release players headed to countries on the UK's red list due to strict quarantine rules on their return.

Last month, a World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil was suspended after Brazilian health authorities accused a number of Premier League players of violating the country's COVID-19 quarantine rules.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

