Logo
Logo

Sport

Argentina sings collective happy birthday to Messi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Argentina sings collective happy birthday to Messi

Argentina sings collective happy birthday to Messi
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Austria - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Argentina fans wearing Lionel Messi shirts inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Issei Kato/ File Photo
Argentina sings collective happy birthday to Messi
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Algeria - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Argentina sings collective happy birthday to Messi
FILE PHOTO: Jun 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) acknowledges the fans after a Group J match between Argentina and Austria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images/File Photo
25 Jun 2026 01:09AM (Updated: 25 Jun 2026 01:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES, June 24 : Moved by Lionel Messi's record-breaking form at the World Cup, Argentines have taken to the streets and social media to sing "Happy Birthday" to their favourite footballer who turned 39 on Wednesday.

Under the hashtag #CumpleLEO, Telefé, a local television channel, launched a campaign for Argentines to sing "Happy Birthday" to him at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time, an allusion to the number 10 shirt worn by the Argentina captain.

Waving Argentine flags, groups of friends at the gym, children in schools, shop employees and neighbours gathered around the country and filled social media with messages of congratulations.

"Thank you for so much joy and for representing Argentina at the highest level. Happy birthday, champion!" posted a group of workers from a car dealership in the province of Buenos Aires.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Another group of fans arrived at the iconic Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires.

"I've been here since 6:00 this morning," 71-year-old Rubén Acosta told Reuters. "I love Messi. He's an alien. Messi, you're one of a kind. You're not from this planet. You came from another galaxy."

President Javier Milei also congratulated Messi, writing on his X account "HAPPY BIRTHDAY L10NEL...!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN IT...!!!."

Messi, an eight-times Ballon d'Or winner, became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history on Monday and he has scored five goals in two matches at the tournament.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had a simple birthday wish for his team's talisman.

"That he be happy," Scaloni said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement