Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentina star Messi to play last game for PSG on Saturday - Galtier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentina star Messi to play last game for PSG on Saturday - Galtier

Argentina star Messi to play last game for PSG on Saturday - Galtier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain Training - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France - June 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Argentina star Messi to play last game for PSG on Saturday - Galtier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain Training - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France - June 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Argentina star Messi to play last game for PSG on Saturday - Galtier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain Training - Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France - June 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during training REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
01 Jun 2023 07:37PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2023 08:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Argentina forward Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris St Germain against Clermont on Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday.

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes," Galtier told reporters on Thursday.

Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

"This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don't think any of the comments or criticisms are justified," Galtier said.

"He's always been there for the team. It's been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season."

Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.