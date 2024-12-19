Logo
Argentina still best in the world, says FIFA
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa America 2024 - Final - Argentina v Colombia - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States - July 15, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning Copa America 2024 REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

19 Dec 2024 09:55PM
Reigning world champions Argentina have kept top spot in the final FIFA men's world ranking of 2024 for a second consecutive year, with no changes in the top 10 of the latest list published on Thursday.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, who were crowned Copa America champions for a record 16th time after they beat Colombia in July, continue to lead the way ahead of second-placed France and Euro 2024 winners Spain in third.

Euro runners-up England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Germany were next in the top 10.

Angola were the biggest mover of the year, climbing 32 places to finish 85th.

Source: Reuters

