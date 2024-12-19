Argentina still best in the world, says FIFA

Reigning world champions Argentina have kept top spot in the final FIFA men's world ranking of 2024 for a second consecutive year, with no changes in the top 10 of the latest list published on Thursday.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, who were crowned Copa America champions for a record 16th time after they beat Colombia in July, continue to lead the way ahead of second-placed France and Euro 2024 winners Spain in third.

Euro runners-up England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Germany were next in the top 10.

Angola were the biggest mover of the year, climbing 32 places to finish 85th.