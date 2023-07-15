Logo
Sport

Argentina stun Australia with late try in Sydney
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Argentina - Kings Park Stadium, Durban, South Africa - September 24, 2022 Argentina's Juan Martin Gonzalez in action on his way to scoring a try REUTERS/Rogan Ward

15 Jul 2023 08:19PM
SYDNEY : Juan Martin Gonzalez scored a late winner as Argentina stunned Australia 34-31 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday to leave the Wallabies in disarray and without a win two games into the second Eddie Jones era.

Australia had scored two quick tries late in the game to overturn a 10-point deficit and take a 31-27 lead with five minutes remaining but the Pumas loose forward dived over a ruck on the Wallabies line to secure a famous victory.

Cheered on by a small but noisy band of their compatriots at the same Parramatta Stadium where they first beat the All Blacks in 2020, the Pumas secured only a third win over the Wallabies on Australian soil.

Samu Kerevi, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau and Nic White scored Australia's tries, while Jeronimo de la Fuente, skipper Julian Montoya and Mateo Carreras also crossed for the Pumas.

Source: Reuters

