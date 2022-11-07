Argentina stun England 30-29 at Twickenham

LONDON: Winger Emiliano Boffelli scored 25 points as Argentina shocked a misfiring England 30-29 on Sunday to claim their first win at Twickenham since 2006 and end a 10-game losing streak against the team they face in their opening game at the World Cup.

Boffelli scored a superb try and kicked six penalties as the Pumas went toe to toe with the favourites on a horrible wet day to give them a huge boost ahead of next September's Marseille clash.

England led 16-12 at halftime, with Joe Cokanasiga's barrelling try a rare attacking highlight and Boffelli landing four penalties to keep Argentina in touch.

The Pumas surged clear as Boffelli finished off a slick backline move and Santiago Carreras added a second try with a 50 metre breakaway, only for England's replacement scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet to score a minute after coming on.

Argentina led by a point and it stayed that way after two more penalties apiece as England never threatened to turn it round and their November programme got off to a disappointing start.