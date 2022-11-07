Logo
Argentina stun England 30-29 at Twickenham
Rugby Union - International - England v Argentina - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, 2022 Argentina players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rugby Union - International - England v Argentina - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, 2022 England's Maro Itoje in action with Argentina's Thomas Gallo and Julian Montoya REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
07 Nov 2022 12:13AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 12:30AM)
LONDON: Winger Emiliano Boffelli scored 25 points as Argentina shocked a misfiring England 30-29 on Sunday to claim their first win at Twickenham since 2006 and end a 10-game losing streak against the team they face in their opening game at the World Cup.

Boffelli scored a superb try and kicked six penalties as the Pumas went toe to toe with the favourites on a horrible wet day to give them a huge boost ahead of next September's Marseille clash.

England led 16-12 at halftime, with Joe Cokanasiga's barrelling try a rare attacking highlight and Boffelli landing four penalties to keep Argentina in touch.

The Pumas surged clear as Boffelli finished off a slick backline move and Santiago Carreras added a second try with a 50 metre breakaway, only for England's replacement scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet to score a minute after coming on.

Argentina led by a point and it stayed that way after two more penalties apiece as England never threatened to turn it round and their November programme got off to a disappointing start.

Source: Reuters

