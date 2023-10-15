Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentina end Wales’ World Cup hopes with 29-17 quarter-final win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentina end Wales’ World Cup hopes with 29-17 quarter-final win

Argentina end Wales’ World Cup hopes with 29-17 quarter-final win
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Wales v Argentina - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 14, 2023 Argentina's Facundo Isa and Marcos Kremer celebrate after the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Argentina end Wales’ World Cup hopes with 29-17 quarter-final win
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Wales v Argentina - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 14, 2023 Argentina's Santiago Carreras in action with Wales' Will Rowlands REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Argentina end Wales’ World Cup hopes with 29-17 quarter-final win
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Wales v Argentina - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 14, 2023 Wales' Rio Dyer in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Argentina end Wales’ World Cup hopes with 29-17 quarter-final win
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Wales v Argentina - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 14, 2023 General view during a lineout REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Argentina end Wales’ World Cup hopes with 29-17 quarter-final win
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Wales v Argentina - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 14, 2023 Wales' Josh Adams in action with Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
15 Oct 2023 01:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARSEILLE, France : Replacements Joel Sclavi and Nicolas Sanchez scored late tries as Argentina beat Wales 29-17 in a tense World Cup quarter-final at a raucous Stade de Marseille on Saturday, earning the South American side a third semi-final appearance.

Wales led 10-0 after the first quarter of the game as flyhalf Dan Biggar scored an early try, but ill-discipline allowed Argentina back into the contest and the boot of Emiliano Boffelli punished coach Warren Gatland’s side in a hugely disappointing end to their campaign.

Boffelli kicked a 55-metre penalty to give Argentina a 12-10 advantage before scrumhalf Tomos Williams restored the Welsh lead with a burst through the Argentine defence.

But as both teams tired, it was Argentina who regained the momentum and concerted pressure on the Welsh line allowed Sclavi to barge over from close range, and Nicolas Sanchez scored an intercept try to complete the win.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.