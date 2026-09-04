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Argentina tweak team as they look to square series with Wallabies
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Argentina tweak team as they look to square series with Wallabies

Argentina tweak team as they look to square series with Wallabies
Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland v Argentina - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 16, 2025 Argentina's Guido Petti reacts REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Argentina tweak team as they look to square series with Wallabies
Rugby Union - Argentina v Georgia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - Kingsholm, Gloucester, England - 25/9/15 Argentina's Tomas Lavanini celebrates at the end of the match Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Argentina tweak team as they look to square series with Wallabies
Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - Argentina v New Zealand - Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina - August 23, 2025 Argentina's Franco Molina in action with New Zealand's Jordie Barrett REUTERS/Pedro Lazaro Fernandez
Argentina tweak team as they look to square series with Wallabies
Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - Argentina v New Zealand - Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina - August 23, 2025 Argentina's Pedro Delgado takes a selfie with fans after the match REUTERS/Pedro Lazaro Fernandez
04 Sep 2026 06:05AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2026 06:10AM)
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MENDOZA, Argentina, Sept 3 : Argentina have made changes among the backs and forwards in a bid to try and square the series against Australia when they meet in Saturday’s second test in Mendoza.

• Coach Felipe Contepomi on Thursday changed the lock pairing with Efrain Elias and Franco Molina coming in for the experienced duo of Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini.

• Petti is moved to the flank where he replaces Benjamin Grondona after last weekend’s 27-21 defeat in San Salvador de Jujuy by the Wallabies.

• Pedro Delgado is in at tighthead prop in place of Francisco Moreno, who drops to the bench.

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• Santiago Carreras is switched to fullback to replace Geronimo Prisciantelli, with the inexperienced Nicolas Roger coming at flyhalf, pairing with Simon Benitez Cruz.

• Two uncapped players – Facundo Cardozo and Mateo Soler – are named among the replacements. Cardozo was only promoted to the squad this week when Matias Moroni suffered a face injury.

• Pablo Matera, winning his 126th cap, continues as captain in the absence of Julian Montoya, who is one of several overseas-based players unavailable for selection.

Team: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, 11-Ignacio Mendy, 10-Nicolas Roger, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, 8-Joaquin Moro, 7-Guido Petti, 6-Pablo Matera (captain), 5-Franco Molina, 4-Efraín Elias, 3-Pedro Delgado, 2-Ignacio Ruiz, 1-Boris Wenger

Replacements: 16-Leonel Oviedo, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Francisco Moreno, 19-Tomas Lavanini, 20-Juan Martin Scelzo, 21-Facundo Cardozo, 22-Gonzalo Bertranou, 23-Mateo Soler.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

Source: Reuters
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