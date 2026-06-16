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Argentina vow to respect Algeria after 2022 scare in World Cup opener
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Argentina vow to respect Algeria after 2022 scare in World Cup opener

Argentina vow to respect Algeria after 2022 scare in World Cup opener

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Argentina v Honduras - Kyle Field, College Station, Texas, U.S. - June 6, 2026 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

16 Jun 2026 05:36AM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 15 : Argentina will approach their World Cup opener against Algeria with caution and respect, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday, recalling their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first match at Qatar 2022 before they went on to lift the trophy.

"It’s a great team with quick players up front. It’s a good side to be careful with and to respect. They will make things difficult," Scaloni told reporters.

He described Algeria as similar in style to Morocco, who dominated Brazil for much of their 1-1 draw on Saturday, praising their "great players and good coach" Vladimir Petkovic.

Scaloni emphasised the need for calm ahead of the opener.

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"From the last World Cup we know the first game is not decisive, even if it is important. We have peace of mind that it doesn't end in the first match," he said.

The coach said his squad is fit, with striker Julian Alvarez recovering from an ankle issue and available, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to start after recovering from a finger fracture suffered in the warm-up to Aston Villa's Europa League final win.

Defender Nicolas Tagliafico, however, remains doubtful to start due to a calf injury.

Veteran centre back Nicolas Otamendi called for defensive organisation while highlighting Argentina's position as title holders. 

"We know we are the champions everyone will want to beat," said the 38-year-old defender, who last month agreed to a deal with River Plate after leaving Benfica. 

"We have the example from Qatar. Any team can cause problems," Otamendi said. "We have to play our game. They have good players. Overall, we need to try to have solid defensive organisation."

Argentina and Algeria face off in Kansas City on Tuesday. They are in Group J, alongside Austria and Jordan. 

Source: Reuters
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