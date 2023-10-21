Argentina will put everything on the line for World Cup bronze medal

PARIS : Reaching the World Cup final was probably too big an ask for Argentina, but the Pumas believe they have what it takes to claim their second bronze medal in the competition.

Michael Cheika's team were outclassed by three-time champions New Zealand in Friday's semi-final but next week's third-place match could be within their reach.

The outcome of that game will probably determine whether Argentina will have had a good World Cup or not.

So far, they have lost to England in the pool phase and were thrashed 44-6 by the All Blacks, while their only notable performance was knocking Wales out in the last eight.

"The disappointment is very, very big. We came to want to play in the final and we couldn't. The team is very clear, and they made it clear yesterday, that finishing with a medal is important," assistant coach Juan Fernandez Lobbe said on Saturday.

"I was lucky to have both feelings - third place in 2007, fourth in 2015 as a player - and they are not the same."

Argentina will take on either England or South Africa, who clash in the other semi-final on Saturday.

On Friday, they were completely overwhelmed after a promising start and were still hurting the following day.

"It was 180 seconds in which we went from 15-6 to 27-6. A scrum at the end of the second half, penalty, lineout, they score a try. Second half, kick-off, knock-on, try," Lobbe said.

"In the first half we had good actions, but they could not be transformed into points."

Argentina will learn from the experience and focus on the "details" that make the difference at the highest level.

Determination, however, will not be an issue.

"I am convinced that the team has the focus and determination to have an excellent game and win on Friday," Lobbe explained.

"I saw it in their faces, in their expressions and I could feel it."

Looking ahead to the Bronze final, prop Thomas Gallo was clear he wanted to face England again after Argentina lost their opener against them despite being one man up throughout after Tom Curry's early red card.

"It's worth a lot, for the next generation, for Argentina and for everything it means to finish third, it is important," Gallo said.

"We are going to give everything to leave Argentina in a good position. I would like to have a rematch with England."

"If it's England, we're going to get rid of a thorn," said winger Mateo Carreras.

"We want a medal and we are going to fight for that."