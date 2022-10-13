Logo
Sport

Argentina winger Di Maria out until early November due to hamstring injury
Sport

Argentina winger Di Maria out until early November due to hamstring injury

Argentina winger Di Maria out until early November due to hamstring injury

Juventus' Angel Di Maria reacts during a match against Spezia Calcio on Aug 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Massimo Pinca)

13 Oct 2022 07:48PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 08:00PM)
Argentina winger Angel Di Maria will be out until early November after his club Juventus said on Thursday (Oct 13) that he sustained a low-grade hamstring injury.

Di Maria picked up the injury in their 2-0 defeat against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday and the 34-year-old underwent scans on Thursday.

"Angel Di Maria underwent diagnostic tests... this morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh," Juventus said in a club statement.

"It will take around 20 days for the player's complete recovery."

Di Maria is expected to be part of Argentina's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov 20.

Argentina are in Group C and begin their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov 22. Mexico and Poland are the other teams in their group.

Source: Reuters/gr

