Sport

World Cup winners Argentina arrive back in Buenos Aires
Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy alongside Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni as they step off a plane upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on Dec 20, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Luis ROBAYO)

20 Dec 2022 02:21PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 03:42PM)
BUENOS AIRES: The plane transporting World Cup winners Argentina and their captain Lionel Messi back from Qatar arrived at the Ezeiza international airport in Buenos Aires at 2.40am local time on Tuesday (Dec 20).

Having beaten France in Sunday's thrilling final, the players will now spend the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex near the airport, where thousands of supporters are waiting to greet them.

They will then begin a tour of the Buenos Aires city centre from midday on Tuesday with millions expected out in the streets on what is a public holiday.

Argentina's captain and forward Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup Trophy alongside Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni upon arrival at Ezeiza International Airport after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on Dec 20, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Luis ROBAYO)
Messi, who scored twice in the final, was the first player to emerge from the plane, holding the World Cup aloft, with coach Lionel Scaloni right behind him.

Forward Julian Alvarez, a revelation in Qatar with his four goals, was one of the next players to emerge, alongside the man whose place he took in the team, Lautaro Martinez, who was carrying a drum.

Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup trophy as he deplanes, with coach Lionel Scaloni, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
A picture of Messi was emblazoned on the plane's tail with the words: "One team, one country, one dream" on its side.

The players made their way from the plane along a red carpet straight to an open-top bus as their World Cup theme song "Muchachos" by ska band La Mosca blared out.

Shortly afterwards the bus left for the AFA complex.

Source: AFP/gs/cm

