World Cup winners Argentina arrive back in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES: The plane transporting World Cup winners Argentina and their captain Lionel Messi back from Qatar arrived at the Ezeiza international airport in Buenos Aires at 2.40am local time on Tuesday (Dec 20).

Having beaten France in Sunday's thrilling final, the players will now spend the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex near the airport, where thousands of supporters are waiting to greet them.

They will then begin a tour of the Buenos Aires city centre from midday on Tuesday with millions expected out in the streets on what is a public holiday.