Argentina's depth a warning to rivals heading into World Cup knockouts

DALLAS, June 27 : Rampant Argentina made nine changes to their starting team yet still powered to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Jordan on Saturday, showcasing the remarkable squad depth that could prove crucial in their World Cup title defence.

Only goalkeeper Emi Martinez and forward Lautaro Martinez kept their places as already qualified Argentina took top spot in the pool while at the same time resting key players ahead of their round of 32 clash with Cape Verde in Miami on Friday.

Already-eliminated Jordan did not provide the stiffest of tests, but Scaloni will be pleased with minutes in the legs for several of his players who had yet to feature in the tournament, and rest and recovery for others at the end of a long season.

As Argentina move into the knockout phase, Scaloni will know the importance of keeping his entire squad match-fit and focussed, lest injuries or suspensions require changes.

"What we were looking for was the boys who had not played to have minutes, because the truth is they deserve it," Scaloni said after the game.

"I'm happy because we gave minutes to everyone and that's very important for us."

He was able to leave the mercurial Lionel Messi on the bench for an hour, but the little maestro was always likely to enter the fray, or there would have been bitter disappointment for fans who had paid handsomely for tickets, many just to see him.

Messi did not disappoint as he rifled in a free kick that earned him another piece of history as the first man to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

It would be a stretch to say the game was in the balance at 2-1, but it was a reminder that when a little magic is needed to put a game to bed, there are none better in the world.

And so Argentina move on in fine fettle, with a full haul of nine points in their group, a free-scoring Messi and having used every outfield player available to them in the squad.