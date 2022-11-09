Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentina's Lo Celso to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentina's Lo Celso to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury: Reports

Argentina's Lo Celso to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury: Reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group C - Villarreal v FK Austria Wien - Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, Valencia, Spain - October 6, 2022 Villarreal's Giovani Lo Celso REUTERS/Pablo Morano

09 Nov 2022 04:47AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 05:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury for which the midfielder requires surgery, Argentine media reported on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was replaced during Villarreal's LaLiga loss against Athletic Bilbao on Oct 30 and scans confirmed that the midfielder suffered a hamstring tear.

Spanish media reported Lo Celso, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, had exhausted all possible options to be on the flight to Qatar, including consultations with specialists from different parts of the world for a less invasive treatment.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters has also contacted Villarreal for comment.

Lo Celso was a key player in Argentina's 2021 Copa America win and World Cup qualification. He is a big loss for coach Lionel Scaloni's squad, who had previously said he was 'irreplaceable'.

Scaloni must also assess the fitness of other injured players such as Paulo Dybala and Juan Foyth before announcing his final 26-man squad next week.

Argentina are in Group C and will begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov 22. They also face Mexico and Poland in the group stage.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Qatar World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.