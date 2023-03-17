Logo
Argentine Burgos aims for the stars to find right mix
Argentine Burgos aims for the stars to find right mix

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Villarreal - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 23, 2020 Atletico Madrid assistant coach German Burgos reacts REUTERS/Susana Vera

17 Mar 2023 05:16AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 05:27AM)
Clubs will go to any lengths to find the right players to strengthen their squads but analysing Zodiac signs is not usually one of the main selection criteria.

For coach German Burgos, however, the typical characteristics displayed by people of different star signs are crucial to his recruitment policy.

The 53-year-old former Argentina goalkeeper coached Newell's Old Boys in his home country and was an assistant to Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

"The zodiac signs help to understand the level of emotional balance of a group," Burgos told Relevo website.

"You have to look for the most compatible signs in a group, the leaders like Scorpios and Tauruses, but you also need a Pisces. Then you have to observe... You have the happy ones, the shy ones and the ones who only want to win."

Burgos, who earned 35 caps for Argentina from 1995-2002, cited some of the greatest footballers to support his theory.

"See the signs of Pele, (Diego) Maradona and (Enzo) Francescoli. All of them are Scorpios. Leaders, passionate people with strong character, like my daughter," he added.

"They see an abandoned dog and cry, and soon after come out (on the pitch) like a hurricane. They feel everything very much, they are very sensitive."

Burgos also referenced former Atletico and Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

"You know who might be more nervous at some point," he said. "Diego Costa used to get on the team's and the fans' nerves, and drove the opponents crazy. But he lifted those who weren't in the game."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

