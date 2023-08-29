Logo
Argentine Cerundolo brothers chalk up victories at US Open
Sport

Argentine Cerundolo brothers chalk up victories at US Open

29 Aug 2023 10:43AM
Francisco Cerundolo said Argentina enjoyed a "crazy triumph" on Monday after he and his brother Juan Manuel won their opening singles matches at the U.S. Open.

Francisco, 25, fought back from a set down to get the better of American Zachary Svajda 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-3 and claim his first win at Flushing Meadows.

His 21-year-old brother also came from behind to beat Ilia Ivashka 2-6 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 6-3, winning a Grand Slam match for the first time.

"A crazy triumph for my family and for Argentina today. I'm very happy for Juan Manuel," Francisco told ESPN.

Francisco next meets Czech Jiri Vesely while Juan Manuel takes on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Source: Reuters

