Argentine clubs welcome back away fans after 12 years

BUENOS AIRES :Argentine football clubs can now welcome away supporters after a 12-year ban, the Argentine Football Association said on Thursday.

The ban, imposed in 2013 following violent incidents, including the death of a spectator, has now been lifted as part of a staged reintroduction ahead of the next round of fixtures in the current league campaign.

"This is a historic day because it marks the beginning of the return of visiting fans, enabling clubs that wish to host them to do so," AFA president Claudio Tapia said at a press conference.

He added that the move was partly motivated by the excitement surrounding Angel Di Maria's return to Argentina's top flight.

Test events are scheduled for this weekend, including Di María's presentation with Rosario Central at Lanus' stadium and River Plate's visit to Instituto de Cordoba.

Rosario Central president Gonzalo Belloso appealed to his club's fans to behave appropriately amid the renewed presence of rival supporters.

Javier Alonso, the Buenos Aires Province Security Minister, stressed that clubs wishing to host visiting fans will need to secure approval from the authorities and that the away team must ensure the responsible behaviour of its supporters.

(Ramiro Scandolo in Buenos Aires: Spanish editing Javier Leira. Writing by Angelica Medina in Mexico City)