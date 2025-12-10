Argentine FA and soccer clubs raided in money laundering probe, La Nacion reports

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 : A federal judge has ordered raids of the Argentine Football Association and a group of soccer clubs as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, according to local media.

Federal police entered the AFA's headquarters in Buenos Aires on Tuesday morning.

The raids stem from allegations of money laundering tied to the financial services firm Sur Finanzas, news outlet La Nacion reported. The judge ordered raids on more than 10 soccer clubs, including top-tier clubs Racing, San Lorenzo and Independiente.

Sur Finanzas, the AFA and a spokesperson for prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The federal court in Lomas de Zamora, a district in the province of Buenos Aires, from which La Nacion said the judge ordered the raids, could not immediately be reached.

Racing, San Lorenzo and Independiente did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

La Nacion said the probe had arisen from a criminal complaint that focused on transfers of money between soccer clubs and Sur Finanzas' payment service platform.

The raids could increase tensions between AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia and President Javier Milei.

Milei has pushed for Argentina’s soccer clubs, which have long functioned as nonprofit organizations run by their members, to become for-profit companies under private owners.

The AFA has fought against legal efforts by Milei to allow for-profit clubs to join the association.