Argentine former international Aramburu shot dead in Paris - L'Equipe
Argentine former international Aramburu shot dead in Paris - L'Equipe

19 Mar 2022 08:07PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 08:07PM)
PARIS : Former Argentine rugby international Federico Aramburu died in Paris after being shot during a dispute in the early hours of Saturday, newspaper L'Equipe reported.

L'Equipe said Aramburu, who won 22 caps for Argentina, had been involved in an altercation in a bar shortly before dawn. He was shot on the upmarket Boulevard Saint-Germain soon afterwards, the paper added.

Aramburu, who played club rugby at Biarritz, Perpignan, Dax and Glasgow, was 42.

Paris police confirmed there had been a heated argument in a bar in Paris's 6th arrondissement, on the Left Bank of the River Seine. The rowing parties separated before the assailants returned in a car and opened fire, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman confirmed one person had been killed but said he was not aware of the victim's identity. Calls to the Paris prosecutor's office went unanswered.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

